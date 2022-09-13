Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP):

9/8/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $238.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $199.00.

8/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00.

8/24/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.73. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

