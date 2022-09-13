Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $30,350.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00005681 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00235983 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.