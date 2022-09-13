Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 220.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

NYSE:O traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $65.91. 4,205,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

