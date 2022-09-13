RChain (REV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million

RChain (REV) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. RChain has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $54,374.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RChain has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055220 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013265 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00065289 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005397 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00075523 BTC.
About RChain
RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.
RChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.