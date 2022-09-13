RBO & Co. LLC Has $21.89 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 3.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $21,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.2 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,303. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

