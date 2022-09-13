Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 60,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in PayPal by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 18,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PayPal by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 678,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,870,000 after acquiring an additional 308,676 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. 206,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,252,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $287.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

