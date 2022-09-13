Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 46,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ratan Capital Management LP decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 72,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 906,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,094,000 after purchasing an additional 333,425 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

