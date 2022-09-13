Ratan Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ratan Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises about 3.0% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $364,752,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $137,219,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,925,000 after acquiring an additional 442,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $14.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average is $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

