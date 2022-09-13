Ramius Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ramius Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 982.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,557 shares during the period. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock remained flat at $17.63 during trading on Tuesday. 5,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

