Ramius Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,266 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,266 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. Citrix Systems comprises 2.2% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,651 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

