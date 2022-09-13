Ramius Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 420,422 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,526,000. South Jersey Industries comprises about 6.6% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ramius Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,899,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

