Ramius Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. CF Acquisition Corp. VII comprises approximately 0.2% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFS. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of CFFS remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,830. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.