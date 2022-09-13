RamenSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5,306.74 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $5,306.74 and approximately $26,140.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

