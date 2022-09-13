RamenSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5,306.74 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $5,306.74 and approximately $26,140.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
