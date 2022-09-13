Ramelius Resources Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:RMS)

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ramelius Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Zeptner acquired 1,821,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,338,498.95 ($936,013.25).

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates the Mt Magnet, Vivien, Edna May, and Marda gold mines around Western Australia, as well as holds interests in the Tampia and Penny gold projects.

