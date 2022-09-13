Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA remained flat at $9.89 on Tuesday. 217,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,603. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.