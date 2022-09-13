Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 665,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,568 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPHY. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 1,443,157 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 587,478 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,408,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 572,911 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,705,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EPHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 6,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,614. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

