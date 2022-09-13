Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.89% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CFFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

