Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 5,411.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277,468 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTWN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 981.4% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTWN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of -0.14. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Bridgetown Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

