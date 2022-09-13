Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 71,630 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 815,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,630 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

TBCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,542. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.