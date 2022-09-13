Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 40,961 Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,961 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.98% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 729,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 169,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 173,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.