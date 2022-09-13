Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $18,593,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMCAU remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

