Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,636 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 10.13% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth $850,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ESAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

ESGEN Acquisition Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

