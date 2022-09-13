Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 748,800 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 748,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 9.98% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $13,394,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $12,896,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $11,115,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $9,182,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $7,441,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 90,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,984. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

