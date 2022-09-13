RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $53.30 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,310,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,303,000. Natera comprises about 1.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.36% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $39,313,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Natera by 878.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Natera by 101.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 460,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Natera by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 12,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,410. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

