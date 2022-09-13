RA Capital Management L.P. Buys 340,739 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,739 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte comprises 2.4% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.86% of Vaxcyte worth $110,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $494,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,840 shares of company stock worth $2,549,513. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

About Vaxcyte

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. 3,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Articles

