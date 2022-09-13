RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,440,525 AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,440,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.20% of AlloVir at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AlloVir by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AlloVir by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ALVR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 2,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.01. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $194,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

