QVT Financial LP Invests $2.33 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. 38,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

