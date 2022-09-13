Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Down 9.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 64,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,819,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

