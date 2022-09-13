Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of QNRX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 609,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,991. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $372.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

