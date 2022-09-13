Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 66,498 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.20. 109,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,399. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.