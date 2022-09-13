Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Stitch Fix makes up 0.7% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 171,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 71,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,629. The company has a market capitalization of $552.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

