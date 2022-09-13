Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,251 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of DouYu International worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $26,768,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DouYu International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DouYu International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 164,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DouYu International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on DouYu International to $1.55 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

