Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,080 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 5.1 %

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

