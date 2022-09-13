Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 753.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,186 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JOYY worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in JOYY by 82.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

JOYY Price Performance

NASDAQ:YY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 3,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,037. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s payout ratio is 274.32%.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.