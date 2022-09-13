Quantitative Advantage LLC Trims Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.70% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 697,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. 42,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,467. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

