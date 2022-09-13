Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $329,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.02. 42,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,118. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $131.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73.

