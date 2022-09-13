Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.24% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUAG remained flat at $21.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,042. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

