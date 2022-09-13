Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 3.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $88.39 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.