Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. 3,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $86.10.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

