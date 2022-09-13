Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,628,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,457. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.