Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 187,459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,128. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $56.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

