Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $3.24 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 116,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,823. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

