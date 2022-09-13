Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in PVH by 100.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after buying an additional 329,358 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 468.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 189,261 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 109.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.01. 24,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

