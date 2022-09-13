Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 24,514 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 153.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Copart comprises 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

