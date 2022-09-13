Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 24,514 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 153.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Copart comprises 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
