Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000. WEC Energy Group comprises about 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 42.1% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 11,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $3,039,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 721,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $14,512,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,061. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

