Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000. Ecolab accounts for 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 260,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.70. 43,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,523. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.23. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.