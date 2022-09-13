Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1,044.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% in the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

