Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.63 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1,382.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,889 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Sirius XM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 204,211 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 926,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.7 %

SIRI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 290,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

