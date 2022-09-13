Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 83,956 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 57.9% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,076.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 90,181 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 171,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,408,962. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

