Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 5,250 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Charter Communications stock traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.48. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.81 and a 12 month high of $804.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.